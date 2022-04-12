“Hundreds of rapes have been recorded, including that of a baby”

× reproduction

Volodymyr Zelensky (photo) said this Tuesday (12), in a speech at the Lithuanian Parliamentwhat “hundreds of rapes were recorded” since the beginning of the Russian invasionon the 24th of February.

The Ukrainian president said that among the victims were teenagers, small children and even a baby.

“Hundreds of rape cases have been recorded.including girls minors, very young children… and even a baby! It’s scary to talk about it now. But it’s true, it happened.”

the british newspaper “Mirror” reported last week that a Russian soldier had been arrested for raping a baby.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine continues to investigate possible war crimes committed by Russia.

“Almost every day new mass graves are found. Evidence is being collected. [São] Thousands and thousands of victims. Hundreds of cases of brutal torture. Human corpses are still found in storm drains and basements. Bodies bound and mutilated. There are quite large villages that have almost no inhabitants. Hundreds of children are orphans. That is, at least hundreds of children, because we still don’t know the exact number of victims.”

Last week, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba cited the case of an 11-year-old boy who was raped in front of his own mother it’s from a 14-year-old girl who became pregnant after being raped by five soldiers.

