I don’t remember if I got vaccinated against measles. Should I take a new dose?

Measles is a highly contagious disease that causes fever, persistent cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis and red spots on the body. In the most severe cases, it can result in pneumonia, neurological diseases and even death.

The vaccine is the best way to prevent measles and just two doses in childhood are enough to guarantee lifelong protection.

The Ministry of Health launched, this month, the National Vaccination Campaign against Influenza and Measles. In the case of measles, the application of vaccines is aimed at immunizing health workers and children aged between 6 months and 5 years (up to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days).

Even adults who do not know whether they were vaccinated against measles as children should get a new dose. The doctor Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), says that the extra dose does not pose risks for people who are not sure if they have taken the complete regimen.

“If you don’t have your vaccination card or don’t remember if you had this vaccine as a child, it’s worth taking another dose”, suggests Kfouri.

Increase in measles cases

Until mid-2016, Brazil was a reference in the control of measles, achieving the certification of a country free of the disease by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The return of the virus circulation occurred during two outbreaks: with the entry through the North of the country between 2016 and 2017, and in 2018, through São Paulo.

Infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio says that, during the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine coverage for several diseases fell because of the population’s fear of going to health posts. According to her, it is very important for parents to regularize their children’s vaccination cards now. “Right now, we have a better scenario of the pandemic, we need to run after the damage”, says the expert.

See the list of groups that can be vaccinated in the National Influenza and Measles Vaccination Campaign:

1st stage – April 4th to May 2nd:

Elderly aged 60 years and over (influenza);

Health workers (influenza and measles).

2nd stage – May 2nd to June 3rd: