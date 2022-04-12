Infinix Hot 11 (2022) will arrive on April 15th, know what to expect – All in Technology

Infinix is ​​gearing up to announce the Infinix Hot 11 (2022), a revamped version of last year’s original Hot 11. And now, the company has finally confirmed that it will make the official launch announcement on April 15th in India.

Fortunately, we already know the main specs and design of this model through a leaked listing from the Flipkart store. According to what has been revealed, the Infinix Hot 11 (2022) will have a 6.7″ Full HD+ display with a punch hole notch and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. In addition, the screen will have 114% sRGB color gamut and 89.5% front-facing.

The infinix Hot 11 (2022) is the direct successor of the Infinix Hot 11 (officially launched here in Brazil).

Another feature confirmed in the Hot 11 (2022) is a 5,000mAh battery with a USB-C port for charging. As for the cameras, the renders show a square-shaped module that houses two sensors and an LED flash. In addition, Infinix has included a biometric reader for added security.

According to previous leaks, the device is tipped to have a Unisoc T700 processor alongside 4GB of RAM and options with 64/128GB of storage. It is expected to also bring a 48MP main camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

More details of this smartphone will likely arrive at the official launch next Friday (15).