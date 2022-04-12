Instinction has impressive EU 5 presentation video

Many fans are eagerly awaiting the remake of Dino Crisis, but in the meantime, Instinction, the spiritual successor to Capcom’s game, seems to be a great option to fill that “void”. That said, a recent video of the game showcased stunning graphics on Unreal Engine 5.

New Zealand developer Hashibane released the content at the end of last month – which has just gone viral. Although it doesn’t show any new dinosaurs, it’s possible to check out the game’s setting, with the extremely detailed foliage, very well optimized textures and constant frame rate. Check out:

Also in late March, the studio revealed, in an extensive Twitter thread, that it had received “a substantial investment” to hire more developers, artists and animators. The post also includes a fan preference survey of which dinosaurs they would like to see in the game — but that will be revealed at a later date.

1. Today marks the beginning of something great for Instinction, we’ve received a substantial investment into Hashbane and we’re just getting started.

We’re now looking to bring on more staff, this includes developers, artists, animators & we’re partnering with other studios. — Instinction Game (@InstinctionGame) March 28, 2022

More details about Instinction

Check out the synopsis for Instinction below:

Instinction will feature a single-player mode with combat, exploration and puzzles, where environments can be as treacherous and beautiful as the creatures you encounter. Puzzles will have you completing quests and searching for ancient artifacts left behind by a long-unknown civilization as you navigate stunning locations with ever-changing weather conditions and embark on an unforgettable journey.

The game will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC – but still without a set date. Looking forward to it? Comment below!