Intel Arc 350M has first benchmarks falling between GTX 1650 and MX450

After a previous release in South Korea, notebooks equipped with Intel Arc graphics started to show up in benchmarks. A South Korean YouTuber recently posted a video showing everything about a Samsung model with Intel Arc A350M, a more basic chip of the line, and made benchmark tests. The GPU is really pretty basic, with performance that is below the GTX 1650, but even better than Nvidia’s MX 450.

Just last Friday (8) we published a news here on Adrenaline showing that Intel launched its first models of notebooks equipped with Intel Arc only in the South Korean market. Even so, there are still few options in this market, but a youtuber there managed to get his hands on one Samsung Book 2 Pro.

In addition to the Intel Arc A350M mobile GPU, the notebook also has an Intel Core i7-1260p processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Its design was clearly designed for productivity, as it has a very thin case and an AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution. Despite the GPU being a more basic model, the notebook is available in South Korean stores for the equivalent of US$ 2,137. The test model, however, is the most basic version with a Core i5.

The South Korean youtuber posted a very extensive video sharing a lot of information about the model. However, one of the most interesting points is that he compared the model in the Time Sply and Fire Strike benchmarks. In Time Spy the A350M was 14% lower than the GTX 1650 and 22% lower in Fire Strike. The model remained above the MX450 in both scenariosbut it can be attributed especially to the TDP difference.



Image: Jeoljit Research Institute/Reproduction

Considering Intel’s new microarchitecture, this result is not very impressive. The new GPU will be released now with only a slight improvement over the limited MX 450 is worrying, but it is worth noting that Intel can still work on driver optimizations to optimize GPU frequency and deliver better results in different workloads.



Image: Jeoljit Research Institute/Reproduction

For that, we still have to wait a bit. Intel has announced that it will launch the new models worldwide in the second quarter of 2022, which could be until June 31st.

The Korean youtuber’s video is very complete and he shows a lot of the notebook and even shows a little bit of its interior and the chips. However, the language barrier is very high, so unfortunately much of its content is inaccessible to us.

Via: 3D Guru, Tom’s Hardware Source: Jeoljit Research Institute (Korean)