iOS 16 will have notification improvements, design won’t change, says Gurman

The mood is already high for the start of the WWDC22, which will take place from the 6th of June. It is not new, of course, that the apple will present the next major version of the iOS — whose novelties, especially in terms of design/interface, will not be “drastic”, according to the reporter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman.

In your latest newsletter “Power On”Gurman said he hoped the iOS 16 include general improvements — particularly notifications — and upgrades to the Health apps (Health) and Fitness. already the iPadOS 16 can adopt a new look for the multitasking screen.

I’m not expecting an end-to-end redesign of the iOS interface, even if [o iOS] hasn’t changed much since iOS 7 nearly a decade ago. But there may be a new iPadOS multitasking interface.

Gurman further commented that, according to his sources, iOS 16 beta versions are full of references to headset augmented/virtual reality of Apple and its interactions with the iPhone. As such, he estimates that this indicates a release of the infamous device during the iOS 16 cycle — that is, anytime between June 2022 and June 2023.

Finally, Gurman also said that Apple will release two new macs mid-year — one of them “most likely” being the new MacBook Airas already speculated by other vehicles.

I’ve been informed that there are two new Macs arriving in the middle of the year or the beginning of the second semester. One of them will likely be the new MacBook Air. Other models in development include an updated Mac mini and a 24-inch iMac, as well as a low-end MacBook Pro to replace the older 13-inch model. And let’s not forget that new Mac Pro and iMac Pro models are in development.

According to the reporter, if Apple intends to announce new Macs, “what better place to do so than at WWDC?”. That’s what we’ll find out soon, hopefully!