Is obesity a disease or a trigger for other illnesses? – 04/12/2022

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), obesity is classified as a chronic disease. On the other hand, many studies in the medical literature have already proven that it is also a trigger for the appearance of other problems.

Obese people have greater accumulation of adipose tissue (fat) in the body. When in excess, fat produces inflammatory substances that circulate in the body and generate injuries, which can trigger the development of diseases, such as clogging of the heart arteries, leading to acute myocardial infarction.

Another very prevalent disease in obese people is obstructive sleep apnea, which also increases the risk of heart attack and hypertension. In addition, the risk of problems such as osteoarthritis, gallbladder stones, fatty liver, venous thrombosis, cardiac arrhythmias, heart failure, infections, depression and cancer is also higher in those who are obese.

Currently, the calculation of BMI (body mass index) is still used to identify obesity. The math is done from the weight (kg) of the individual divided by their height (m) squared. So, a person who is 1.70 m tall and weighs 70 kg, for example, has a BMI of 24.22 kg/m², which is considered normal weight.

The BMI classification is as follows:

Normal weight = 18.5 to 24.9 kg/m²

Overweight = 25.0 to 29.9 kg/m²

Obesity = 30 kg/m²

Class I obesity = 30.0 to 34.9 kg/m²

Class II obesity = 35.0 to 39.9 kg/m²

Class III obesity = 40 kg/m² (also called severe or extreme obesity)

It is worth mentioning that this WHO indication has been widely discussed. This is because this calculation does not take into account important factors, such as the amount of lean mass (muscles) and fat in the person’s body, as well as the distribution of fat mass throughout the body.

Therefore, health professionals may order other tests to identify possible obesity. Among the tests are one that measures abdominal circumference, and from there identifies the level of visceral fat, located close to the organs and considered more harmful to health.

Another widely used method is the so-called bioimpedance, a test that uses low-voltage electrical conduction in the body, separating what is water and what is fat, giving a more accurate result regarding the amount of lean and fat mass in the body. Densitometry can also be used, an exam widely used to assess osteoporosis. The test is able to identify, in detail, the body composition in order to arrive at a more correct diagnosis.

And as much as the person is obese, but with health up to date, that is, all exams with normal values, attention is needed. After all, due to the inflammatory process that excess fat causes in the body, this can, in the medium and long term, develop some of the aforementioned diseases.

So, it is important to look for a specialist, whether endocrinologist, nutritionist or nutritionist, to draw up a plan in order to get out of the obesity level. It is worth remembering that weight loss is not related to aesthetics, but it is the main way to prevent problems from appearing.

Sources: Cristina Bergmann Trichesendocrinologist at Hcor, in São Paulo; Joao Vicente da Silveiradoctor in cardiology and physician at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo; Renan Montenegro Juniorendocrinologist at the HUWC-UFC (Walter Cantídio University Hospital of the Federal University of Ceará), which is part of the Ebserh Network (Brazilian Hospital Services Company).

