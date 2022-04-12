learn about the adherence of vaccines available through SUS in Brusque

Many diseases, technically called immunopreventable, can be prevented through vaccination. According to the immunization nurse, Natália Cabral Marchi, the Unified Health System (SUS) offers 19 types of immunizations that prevent serious diseases in Brusque. They range from the flu, measles, yellow fever to tetanus and hepatitis.

In the municipality, the coverage of vaccines administered to children is controlled, based on the percentage to be vaccinated of a certain target audience, estimated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). According to Natalia, to be considered an excellent coverage, it is necessary to reach 95% of the target audience onwards. Anything less than that is low coverage.

“Vaccination in children is mandatory and subject to action by the Guardianship Council, due to the support of the Child and Adolescent Statute. [ECA]. The population of children we have is described by age group. Adults, on the other hand, are included in general by the IBGE estimate. So we don’t have precise data”, he explains.

In the city, three vaccines administered to children had low vaccination coverage in 2021, according to data from the Health Department. This is the Triple Viral, Tetraviral and Chickenpox.

Tetraviral, applied in the first year of life, has coverage of only 24.2%. The result, according to Natalia, is because the immunizing agent has been in short supply at the national level since March 2021. “Vaccines are lacking in the Ministry of Health, which do not pass through the state and the municipality does not receive”, she explains.

In the absence of Tetraviral, which is against mumps, rubella and measles, Natalia explains that it is necessary to apply the MMR with monovalent Varicella, which replaces this immunization. “Then, the coverage of Triviral Dose 1 went to 112.2%, as it supplied the coverage of one-year-old children, which is done with Tetraviral”, she explains.

Low coverage under review

The nurse details that Triviral is applied to children aged one year and three months. However, Varicella Dose 1, which is applied together with Triviral in children up to one year old, is at 67.5%.

“If I make this ‘coupled vaccine’, even though Tetraviral is in short supply, this percentage shows that we had little demand for Tetra”, he observes. “The coverage of Varicella Dose 2, which is carried out at four years of age, is 113%”, he adds.

According to her, the BCG vaccine against tuberculosis continues to be applied to newborns in hospitals, right at the moment of birth. “In general, we need to keep these vaccines up to date, both those who are part of the target audience of the campaigns and those who need to have them up to date”, he says.

“May the community go back to the health units, go back to the vaccination rooms, because we have routine vaccines and they are being provided. We are not out of stock. In the case of Tetraviral, which we do not have, there are two other vaccines that replace it”, he adds.

Watch out for yellow fever

Regarding the vaccination coverage of Brusque in 2021, Natália points out that immunization against yellow fever is good for children. One dose is received at 9 months of age and the other at 4 years of age.

However, it points out that adults do not have adequate coverage. “We have a low adherence. Adults worry a lot about taking their children to vaccination rooms and forget to get vaccinated,” she says.

In addition to dengue, zika and chikungunya, the Aedes aegypti mosquito is also the main vector of urban yellow fever. In the latest bulletin from the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive-SC), released on March 25, 36 suspected human cases of yellow fever in the state have been reported this year, 35 of which were discarded. However, one case was confirmed and died, with a probable site of infection in Tocantins.

Also according to Dive-SC, in 2021, eight cases of yellow fever were confirmed in residents of the municipalities of Águas Mornas, Anitápolis, Blumenau, Imbituba, Palhoça, São Bonifácio and Taió. Of these, three died and, in all cases, the patients did not have a yellow fever vaccine record.

Influenza and new campaign

The national flu and measles vaccination campaign started on 4 April. Immunization starts with priority groups and, in this first stage, the target audience for the flu vaccine is health professionals and elderly people over 60 years old.

“We had an outbreak of influenza, caused by Darwin, in January. Our previous vaccine did not have the immunization against this strain, but now we have this new formulation, which is a trivalent vaccine,” he explains.

This year, the flu vaccine will protect Brazilians against three types of viruses: influenza A (H1N1), influenza A (H3N2 to Darwin) and influenza B (common). “So, it comes with two modifications to prevent that outbreak we had at the beginning of the year”, he says.

Rise in measles cases

Already against measles, the government started the campaign for health professionals. The vaccine administered will be the MMR (against measles, mumps and rubella).

“The number of measles cases has grown a lot in the country and in 2018 we lost the international certificate of eradication of the disease. So, it is a disease that is about to become common for us again”, points out Natália.

According to the nurse, children are vaccinated with Tetraviral (or Triviral plus Chickenpox, due to the lack of an immunizing agent) at one year of age, which also protects against measles. Then, the child returns to taking Triviral at one year and 3 months, which is also against measles.

Adults up to 29 years old need to take two doses of Triviral. Then, from 30 to 59 years old, a dose of the vaccine. This rule, according to Natalia, does not apply to health professionals, included in the campaign. Therefore, regardless of whether you already have both doses, the professional will have to take an additional one.

The same goes for children, who will be included in the second stage of the campaign from May 2, who should receive their dose.

“Even if the campaign is now only for health professionals and, later, for children aged 6 months to under 5 years, it is important that the general population knows that they need to be vaccinated. Even if it is not part of the campaign, the person must have this immunization”, he reinforces.

tetanus and hepatitis

In cases of tetanus and hepatitis, which is a vaccine for adults, adherence is also low. According to Natalia, many adults who take children to vaccination rooms cannot prove whether they have already been vaccinated.

“They say ‘when I was a child, I got vaccinated’, ‘oh, no, I got vaccinated, but I lost my card’, so they don’t have proof of vaccination. They don’t want to get the vaccine, as they say they’ve had it once in their lifetime. Remembering that Hepatitis B is three doses, Tetanus is three doses and a booster every 10 years, or a booster with 5 years if you had an accident with a cut. So they are important vaccines”, he points out.

Vaccines available through SUS and the diseases they prevent

In childhood, the following vaccines are given:

– BCG: against tuberculosis;

– Hepatitis B;

– Pentavalent: against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and meningitis by Haemophilus Influenzae B;

– VIP: against poliomyelitis (inactivated form);

– Pneumo10: prevents against pneumonia, otitis, meningitis and other diseases caused by pneumococcus;

– Rotavirus: prevents against diarrhea caused by rotavirus;

– MeningoC: prevents against meningococcal C disease;

– Influenza;

– Yellow fever;

– MMR: prevents measles, mumps and rubella;

– DTP: against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough;

– OPV: oral poliomyelitis;

– Hepatitis A;

– Tetraviral: against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox;

– Chickenpox: prevents against chickenpox;

For teenagers and adults:

– HPV: for adolescents against the papillomavirus;

– Adult duo: for adults against tetanus and diphtheria;

– dTpa-: against diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis (for pregnant women and health workers);

– Coronavirus.

Special vaccines (via request to the state according to the individual’s disease):

Pneumo 23 and Pneumo 13.

