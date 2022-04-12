Learn how to file complaints from the Blumenau health system

residents of blumenau have two channels available for recording suggestions, complaints or complaints about the public health system. Citizens can choose virtual channel (clicking here), by ombudsmanat number 156, option 4, or also at telephone 3381-7770. Telephone numbers are available from Monday to Friday, 8:00 to 12:00 and 13:00 to 17:00.

Through these options it is also possible to register compliments, requests about the provision of public services and the conduct of public agents in the provision and inspection of such services. In addition to complaints related to dengue. the system is connected with the Ministry of Healthwhich allows the monitoring of the demand by the federal agency.

Demands related to vaccine schedule against the flu or measles it’s not done by the channel. The vaccine request can be made by the City Hall website or by telephone at the health units.

