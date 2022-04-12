Macron was the most voted among French people living in Brazil | World

Macron won 27.85% of the vote, just ahead of Le Pen, who received 23.15%. But if it were up to the French who live in Brazil, the result would be somewhat different.

In the votes carried out in diplomatic representations in Brazil, the French gave a much wider advantage to the current president, who took first place with 43.6%.

He practically repeated the percentage of votes received from his compatriots on Brazilian soil in his first election, in 2017 (43%).

But, instead of choosing the extreme right to contest the second round with Macron, a good part of French voters residing in Brazil opted for the other side of the political spectrum and gave their support to the independent leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who obtained 24.8% of votes.

2 of 2 Jean-Luc Mélenchon during a speech in Paris on March 20, 2022 — Photo: Thomas Padilla/AP Jean-Luc Mélenchon during a speech in Paris on March 20, 2022 — Photo: Thomas Padilla/AP

In France, the leftist came in third and even threatened Le Pen’s return to the second round, after obtaining 21.9% in the first round of elections.

In Brazil, Le Pen received only 5.2% of the votes from the French and took fifth place in the vote, behind the other far-right candidate Éric Zemmour (8.3%) and the French Green Party candidate, Yannick Jadot (6, 7).

French people abroad reject Le Pen

The data from the French elections at the embassy and consulates in Brazil represent a very small portion of the total, if compared to the totality of the election numbers: 14,176 French residents in Brazil were able to vote, but only 3,165 took the trouble – that is, an attendance of 24.9%.

However, in the count of all the votes of French people living abroad, Le Pen was also only in fifth position, with 5.29%.