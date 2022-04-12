Manhole explosion causes panic and rush in Times Square, NY

posted on 11/04/2022 10:16



(credit: video reproduction)

A rumbling caused panic in the people of Times Square, in the United States, last Sunday (10/4). New York Police said there were no reports of injuries following the explosions of three storm drains.

Videos posted on social media show people running towards the famous Times Square staircase, while fire trucks go in the opposite direction.

Can hear the explosion a few seconds in pic.twitter.com/AWabWipF80 — British Ape ???????????????? (@AstroBenn) April 10, 2022

In other videos it is possible to see the panic of people when hearing the bangs. Three storm drains caught fire around 6:45 pm on 43rd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, according to Fox News TV.

Huge bang in Times Square around 6:50… followed by sirens and hundreds of people running away. Not sure what it was… but a lot of people on edge! #NYC #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/nhTtSbKe4S — Brad Ball (@bdball) April 10, 2022



