Manhole explosion causes panic and rush in Times Square, NY

Abhishek Pratap

posted on 11/04/2022 10:16

(credit: video reproduction)

A rumbling caused panic in the people of Times Square, in the United States, last Sunday (10/4). New York Police said there were no reports of injuries following the explosions of three storm drains.

Videos posted on social media show people running towards the famous Times Square staircase, while fire trucks go in the opposite direction.

In other videos it is possible to see the panic of people when hearing the bangs. Three storm drains caught fire around 6:45 pm on 43rd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, according to Fox News TV.

