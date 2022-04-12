Microchips that allow payment by hand

Credit, Piotr Dejneka

photo caption,

A woman paying for her meal at a cafe using a contactless payment chip implanted in her hand

Dutchman Patrick Paumen, 37, causes a stir whenever he pays for something in a store or restaurant.

He doesn’t need to use cash, bank card or cell phone to pay. Instead, he simply places his left hand near the card reader and the payment is made.

“The reactions I get from the cashiers are priceless,” says Paumen, who works as a security guard.

He is able to pay using just his hand because in 2019 he had a payment microchip injected under his skin.

