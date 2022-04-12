Microsoft announces new strategy to increase Xbox sales in Germany in exchange for Playstation

The Xbox has performed exceptionally well and, globally, fans have loved it. Console sales are constantly growing, and Microsoft is always implementing better and better strategies to drive those sales. In February, for the first time ever, Xbox sold more than PlayStation in the European Union market, according to data from GamesIndustry.biz. However, sales are still suffering a lot in some EU countries, including Germany. Germany is one of the big markets for the EU, and Microsoft is apparently using a unique strategy to win more customers.

This week, Microsoft, in collaboration with GameStop, announced that people in Germany would receive a new Xbox Series S in exchange for your old Xbox console or other consoles for some additional cost. The offer is for the special Easter occasion and will last from April 8 to May 5. At first, this might seem like a good deal for people to get a new Xbox Series S, but it’s so much more.

(Xbox Wire) GameStop Germany will exchange your old Xbox One S for a brand new Xbox Series Shttps://t.co/HzptKybliY pic.twitter.com/uTPzkynIdn — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84) April 9, 2022

To Xbox One Xplayers will pay €49 (R$250), but for a Playstation 4, they also only need €19 to get a new Xbox Series S. The main reason for this is Sony’s compatibility with their new games and people can still play the upcoming games on PlayStation 4. Overall, gamers are extremely positive about the Microsoft and GameStop deal, and some of them are eager to update their old consoles.

Of course, Microsoft’s supposed strategy is to get more players to join Team Green. Germany has somewhat neglected Xbox consoles in the past, along with a few other countries, and the company needs a special boost for Xbox consoles in the German market. This strategy of giving gamers the chance to get their hands on cheap Xbox Series S consoles in exchange for their old consoles, even PlayStation ones, could very well be Microsoft’s ticket to boost its sales in Germany.