more news only after the middle of the year

Those most anxious for news about Kingdom Hearts 4 should be admiring the trailer revealed on the 10th for a long time. That’s because, according to franchise director Tetsuya Nomura, further updates on Sora’s next adventure will only be shown “after the E3 period” — a conference canceled for 2022, but normally held in June.

Nomura provided this information during a Q&A with fans (via KH13), shortly after the title’s gameplay was shown at the 20th anniversary event. Also according to the dev, the content shown was only displayed to avoid possible leaks.

During this little interaction, more details about Kingdom Hearts 4 came to light. The gameplay was produced in the Unreal Engine 4 graphics engine, but the final version will use the Unreal Engine 5. In addition, fans believe that the Star Wars universe will be present in the title.

Square Enix has yet to release a release date or platforms for the RPG. We can only wait a few more months for the publisher to reveal other news about the game.

Fan discovers location of Sora’s apartment in Kingdom Hearts 4

Square Enix apparently used Tokyo’s Aoyama neighborhood as a reference to introduce Quadratum in the Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer. A fan discovered interesting details about Sora’s apartment, which is seen in the announcement video. Look!