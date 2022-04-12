Mother of child intoxicated with Kinder Egg reports girl’s empty look

After the outbreak of salmonella caused by Kinder Egg, in Europe, reports about the poisoning begin to appear on social networks. The mother of a 3-year-old girl, who ate the chocolate, said her daughter was left with a blank, lifeless look after she contracted the bacteria.

Charlotte Wingfield shared photos of her daughter on her Facebook profile and said she has never seen the little girl look so bad. In addition to episodes of fever, she is very sleepy.

“In 96 hours, she’s been awake for about 12 to 14 hours and when she wakes up, it’s like she’s not here. She’s dead behind her eyes and so lifeless, it’s been heartbreaking,” her mother posted.

Credit: Playback/Facebook/Charlotte Elizabeth WingfieldMother reports condition of daughter after salmonella poisoning in Kinder Ovo

According to the mother, it was confirmed that the girl contracted salmonella. Dozens of other cases were recorded in Europe, where batches of the suspected chocolate were marketed.

Ferrero, owner of the Kinder brand, has recalled these batches of Kinder Surprise eggs and those that come in packs of three with an expiration date between July 11, 2022 and October 7, 2022.

The company has also issued a warning to people who have purchased any of these products not to consume them.

In a note, Ferrero also informed that the factory in Belgium, where the chocolate batches were produced, stopped activities.

“Thanks to collaboration with various food safety and public health authorities in Europe, Ferrero has arrived at new data showing genotype matching between reported cases of salmonella contamination in Europe and at the factory in Arlon, Belgium. In this context, Ferrero is suspending operations at its plant in Arlon, Belgium.

Credit: Playback/Facebook/Charlotte Elizabeth Wingfield Girl has confirmed salmonella poisoning

salmonella contamination

Typical symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), these symptoms usually start between six hours and six days after eating contaminated food. For most people, the infection clears up on its own within a week, but sometimes the condition can get worse.

Children under age 5, seniors over age 65, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to experience more severe salmonella symptoms.