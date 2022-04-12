Mother reports agony of child poisoned by egg Kinder: “Empty stare”

After an outbreak of salmonella caused by Kinder chocolates in the United Kingdom, a mother reported on social media the suffering of her 3-year-old daughter after eating a contaminated Kinder Surprise egg. According to her, the child was weakened and with a “lifeless” look.

Charlotte Wingfield shared photos on Facebook of her little daughter Brooklyn-Mai, who was suffering from a fever of 39 degrees from food poisoning. In the post shared more than 500 times, she claims that the little one has never been so bad.

Brooklyn-Mai with 39 degree fever during food poisoning. The three-year-old was diagnosed with salmonella.

“Her temperature rose to over 39 degrees and I struggled to revive her. I spoke to the GP who went over a list of what it could be and after three days it was confirmed that she was poisoned by salmonella from Kinder chocolate, which she ate on Sunday last week.

The mother said that in the space of 96 hours, Brooklyn-Mai was only awake for 12 to 14 hours, and when she woke up, it was as if she wasn’t really there.

“She is completely lifeless, it was absolutely heartbreaking to see my normally happy, playful and very active baby be the complete opposite of everything she normally is,” she laments.

Contaminated Kinder Eggs

Last Monday (4/04), the chocolate manufacturer Ferrero became part of an investigation after suspicions that the chocolates are contaminated with salmonella. Since then, some batches of the popular Kinder Egg are being recalled in the UK to prevent the problem from getting worse.

The UK regulatory agency, Food Standards Agency (FSA), equivalent to Anvisa, is advising consumers not to eat certain Kinder products with an expiration date between July 11, 2022 and October 7, 2022. 20g and packs of three eggs. According to the company, the chocolates must be immediately withdrawn from circulation as a “precautionary measure” to prevent new cases of the disease.

“To reduce the risk of any further illness, consumers must not eat the products listed in the recall alert and they/the parents or guardians of the children must follow the risk advice contained therein,” the FSA said in a statement. post on Twitter.

Two weeks before Easter, the authorities of some European countries, such as Belgium, have already determined the closing of the Ferreiro company and the suspension of sales of products in the territory.

In a note, Ferrero Brasil spoke about the situation in Europe and reiterated that there is no recall of Kinder products in Brazil.