Moto G52 launched with 90 Hz OLED screen, Snapdragon 680 and low price

Motorola quietly announced the new Moto G52 on Tuesday (12). The device hits the market with the proposal to deliver a good cost-benefit in the intermediate segment, and it has an OLED screen, Qualcomm processor and 50 MP main camera.

Starting with the design, the G52 maintains the visual language of other models from the manufacturer and its display is a 6.6-inch OLED. This panel has FHD+ resolution, supports 90 Hz refresh rate and has a center hole for the selfie camera.

The Moto G52 has a fingerprint reader on the side, has a P2 port for wired headphones, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos certification and delivers IP52 certification (dust and spatter).

As for processing power, it is guaranteed by the Snapdragon 680. The chipset works together with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, and there is also a MicroSD card slot.