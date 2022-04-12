Neptune is cooling in summer

space

With information from ESO – 04/11/2022

Changes in Neptune’s thermal infrared glow, a measure of temperature in the planet’s atmosphere – brighter images are interpreted as warmer.

[Imagem: Michael Roman/NASA/JPL/Voyager-ISS/Justin Cowart]

True that lasts 40 years

On Earth it is easy to observe temperatures rising and falling over the seasons.

With Neptune, however, it’s a little more complicated – or, at least, longer – because there a year is equivalent to 165 Earth years, that is, each season lasts about 40 our years.

summer in Neptune’s southern hemisphere since 2005 and astronomers were eager to see how temperatures would vary after the austral summer solstice, something that had never been done because we didn’t have instruments for that last summer.

But the data is surprising everyone.

What you see is a surprising drop in Neptune’s global temperatures, followed by dramatic warming at its south pole.

“These variations are unexpected,” said Michael Roman, an astronomer at the University of Leicester, UK. “We’ve been watching Neptune since the beginning of its southern summer and would expect temperatures to gradually rise, not fall.”

Despite the start of the southern summer, most of the planet has gradually cooled over the past two decades: Neptune’s global average temperature dropped by 8°C between 2003 and 2018.

Although Neptune’s hot polar vortex has been known for many years, such rapid polar warming has never been observed on the planet before. “Our data covers less than half of a station on Neptune, so no one expected to see large and rapid changes,” said Glenn Orton, co-author of the study.

Thermal images of Neptune taken between 2006 and 2020

[Imagem: ESO/M. Roman, NAOJ/Subaru/COMICS]

unknown reasons

Astronomers measured Neptune’s temperature with the help of thermal cameras, instruments that measure infrared radiation. Specifically, the infrared radiation emitted by a layer of Neptune’s atmosphere called the stratosphere was analysed, which made it possible to draw a picture of Neptune’s temperature and its variations during part of its southern summer.

In their analysis, the team combined all existing images of Neptune collected over the past two decades by ground-based telescopes.

As Neptune is about 4.5 billion kilometers away and very cold – the average temperature of the planet reaches about -220 C – measuring its temperature from Earth is not an easy task. “This type of study is only possible thanks to sensitive infrared images taken by large telescopes such as the VLT, which can see Neptune very clearly, but this type of telescope has only become available in the last 20 years or so,” said Leigh Fletcher, member of the team.

Because Neptune’s temperature variations were so unexpected, astronomers still don’t know where they came from. Hypotheses include variations in the planet’s stratospheric chemistry, random weather patterns, or even the solar cycle. More observations will be needed over the next few years to explore the reasons for these fluctuations.

Bibliography: Article: Subseasonal Variation in Neptune’s Mid-infrared Emission

Authors: Michael T. Roman, Leigh N. Fletcher, Glenn S. Orton, Thomas K. Greathouse, Julianne I. Moses, Naomi Rowe-Gurney, Patrick GJ Irwin, Arrate Antuano, James Sinclair, Yasumasa Michael T. Roman, Leigh N Fletcher, Glenn S. Orton, Thomas K. Greathouse, Julianne I. Moses, Naomi Rowe-Gurney, Patrick GJ Irwin, Arrate Antuano, James Sinclair, Yasumasa Kasaba, Takuya Fujiyoshi, Imke de Pater, Heidi B. Hammel

Magazine: Planetary Science Journal

Vol.: 3, Number 4

DOI: 10.3847/PSJ/ac5aa4

Other news about:

more topics