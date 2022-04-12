Neptune’s temperature undergoes completely unexpected variations

The variations in Neptune’s atmospheric temperature are a big mystery to astronomers. A new study has revealed that the planet has experienced a surprising drop in global temperature, while there has been similarly unexpected warming at the South Pole.

With ground-based telescopes including the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT), an international team of astronomers analyzed infrared radiation data from the gas giant to measure changes in atmospheric temperature over a 17-year period.

Neptune is a planet located about 4.5 billion km away from the Sun. With an average temperature of -220 °C, the nickname “frost giant” is no exaggeration. But it also has seasons, which last about 40 Earth years. It is currently summer in Neptune’s southern hemisphere (since 2005).

Wanting to discover more details about the temperature variation after the Neptunian summer solstice, astronomers analyzed the infrared data and discovered the drop in global temperatures and rapid warming at the South Pole. “These variations are unexpected,” said Michael Roman, lead author of the study published today in The Planetary Science Journal.

As the planet has not yet reached the middle of the austral summer, the researchers expected a gradual temperature increase in the southern hemisphere. The data, however, showed that most of the planet has gradually cooled over the past two decades — the average global temperature has dropped by 8°C between 2003 and 2018.

The South Pole, on the other hand, underwent rapid warming of 11 °C between 2018 and 2020. Such rapid polar warming has never been observed before on the planet, and no one can explain the climatic mechanisms behind this change.

Some possibilities are variations in the chemistry of Neptune’s stratosphere (upper atmosphere), random weather patterns, or even the solar cycle. More observations will be needed over the next few years to better understand the planet’s climate, which can be done with the James Webb Space Telescope.

Source: ESO