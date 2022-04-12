Netflix releases weekend (8-10) and rest of April

See the main Netflix releases from the 8th to the 10th of April.

In the period between April 8th and 10th, we will have several releases on the Netflix streaming platform, among them we have the highlight of the 5th season of the Elite series, one of the biggest hits in the Spanish language in Netflix.

Check out this and other Netflix releases for the weekend:

Elite (Season 5) – April 8th;

At this school, each semester has a new victim and a new mystery, and every student has a secret.

At this school, each semester has a new victim and a new mystery, and every student has a secret.

A teenager devastated by having lost the love of her life in a serious accident begins to think he is sending her signals from the other world.

A teenager devastated by having lost the love of her life in a serious accident begins to think he is sending her signals from the other world.

In 1980, in Amsterdam, a very ambitious student discovers a new career by chance: doing telesex service, created by two very different brothers.

In 1980, in Amsterdam, a very ambitious student discovers a new career by chance: doing telesex service, created by two very different brothers.

Romeu and João are very different from each other, but together they will experience new things, such as friendship and a beautiful mouth-watering dish.

Romeu and João are very different from each other, but together they will experience new things, such as friendship and a beautiful mouth-watering dish.

During the period of covert ops investigation, an exemplary prosecutor may face a war between spies in a high-risk place.

During the period of covert ops investigation, an exemplary prosecutor may face a war between spies in a high-risk place.

NEXT superheroes protect a large city, and veteran Wild Tiger, the Punisher Destroyer, is forced to work with newcomer Barnaby Brooks Jr.

NEXT superheroes protect a large city, and veteran Wild Tiger, the Punisher Destroyer, is forced to work with newcomer Barnaby Brooks Jr.

A ballerina befriends a colleague and, feeling the immense pressure of the lead role, they create a world of their own, far from reality.

A ballerina befriends a colleague and, feeling the immense pressure of the lead role, they create a world of their own, far from reality.

Hunter and Kevin have a plan: they are the outcasts and intend to focus on heavy metal, win the contest and still earn everyone’s admiration. Will they succeed?

In Chess -4/12/2022

The Mother-in-Law Who Gave You – 4/13/2022

The Heirs of Earth – 4/15/2022

Anatomy of a Scandal – 4/15/2022

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – season 6 -4/15/2022

Russian Doll: season 2 -20/4/2022

Marked Heart – 4/20/2022

Better Call Saul: Season 6 – 4/19/2022

Heartstopper – 4/22/2022

Sunset – Golden Mile: Season 5 – 4/22/2022

Ozark: Season 4 – Part 2 – 4/29/2022

It is worth remembering that the Netflix streaming platform may change the premiere dates of the new catalog. In addition to these news on Netflix, you can find many more movies, series and miniseries. Perfect for those who like to enjoy the night or weekend, after all who doesn’t like a movie with popcorn to relax.