New game that mixes Disney and Final Fantasy is announced

Sora’s next adventure is in the real world!

Over 20 years, Kingdom Hearts told the story of Sora traveling between different worlds disney and Pixar to stop the plans Xehanort to reenact the Keyblade War. This arc finally came to an end in Kingdom Hearts III (2019), but this will not be the end of the franchise. Last Sunday (10th), the Square Enix announced that it is developing Kingdom Hearts IVthe next action RPG in the saga.

Produced with state-of-the-art technology, in the graphics engine Unreal Engine 5the game marks the beginning of a new adventure in which Sora will need to defeat an even more ancient and mysterious evil, introduced in the mobile game Kingdom Hearts X union (Android/iOS).

During the event, which celebrated the 20th anniversary In the series, two new mobile additions were announced to help usher in this new phase of the franchise — Kingdom Hearts X Union: Dark Roadsan update that concludes the game’s story, and Kingdom Hearts: Missing Linka completely new experience.

This new moment in the franchise was called “The Lost Master Arc“, or Lost Master’s Bow, which will start in Kingdom Hearts IV, the future game of the new generation. The brief preview shown at Sunday’s event showed Sora awakening in quadratum, a kind of afterlife inspired by the City of Tokyo. Check out:

The gameplay snippet from the preview reveals some new features, such as the ability to use the Keyblade as a grappling hook. But the most interesting are the mysteries for the plot, such as the enigmatic Strelitzia of Union X. The trailer ends with Donald Duck and Goofy walking in the darkness when they are interrupted by what seems to hadesthe villain of Hercules. It seems the duo are looking for Sora in the Greek underworld. How will they meet?

Kingdom Hearts IV no release date or confirmed platforms.

