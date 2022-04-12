New York subway shooting leaves 18 injured; suspect ran away

A shooting attack left at least 18 wounded – five of them shot – in the New York subway this Tuesday (12), local authorities said.

Police were called at around 8:30 am (local time, 9:30 am GMT) at the Sunset Park station between 36th Street and Fourth Avenue in the Brooklyn area.

Smoke bombs that did not explode were also found. After a sweep, the Police Department reported that there were no more explosives active at the station.

In images published on social networks, it is possible to see some people injured with gunshot marks on their legs and a lot of smoke inside the platforms.

Witnesses say the attack was carried out by a man who was wearing a Metropolitan Transportation Authority uniform and a gas mask at the time of the attack.

Police are still looking for the suspect, and counter-terrorism agents are in the area. The motive for the crime is not yet known.

At least 13 lines already face major circulation problems due to the stoppage at the site, which receives three different lines of the New York subway.

See too:

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related