New York Subway Shooting Not Investigated as Terrorism | World

New York Police said Tuesday that the case in which a man entered and shot dozens of people at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn, New York, is not being investigated as terrorism.
Sixteen injured people, including ten who had gunshot wounds, received medical care, according to New York Deputy Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. “Five of these patients are in a stable but critical condition,” Kavanagh said.
The police is still looking for the suspect who shot dozens of people at 36th Street stationin the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.
Image shows people inside the New York subway after gunshots – Photo: Reproduction / NY Post
Map shows location of shooting in New York — Photo: g1
The police are looking for a man wearing a gas mask and green construction vest and suspected of being the shooter. Dozens of armed agents and police and fire brigade cars are at the scene, and several blocks around the station are closed off for traffic and pedestrian crossing.
A police officer walks between cars at a Brooklyn subway station, where dozens were shot, according to the city’s fire department. — Photo: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
According to reports, shots were heard around 8:30 am local time inside the station, which is located on 36th Street and where three subway lines D, N and R pass.
There were also reports of bombs inside the station, but the New York Police Department said on social media that it had already done a sweep and there were no active explosives at the site. With this, the police rule out the risk of explosion.
US President Joe Biden has been communicated about the case and has reached out to the city’s mayor and police chief to offer support, according to the White House.
City resident Sam Carcamo told the Associated Press he saw a lot of smoke as he arrived at the station. “My car door opened in the middle of the calamity. There was a lot of smoke and blood and people screaming,” he reported.
A subway passenger who was on another platform at the station shortly afterward told CNN International that he saw many people on the ground and bleeding as he passed by.