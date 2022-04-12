Nurse is assaulted by patient and Health Center suspends care in Campinas | Campinas and Region

A nurse at the Figueira Health Center, located in the southern region of Campinas (SP), was assaulted by a patient on Tuesday morning (12) and the unit suspended care. According to the prefecture, the expertise was called and the professional registered a report at the police station.

According to information gathered by the report of the EPTVan affiliate of TV Globo, the nurse was pushed around at around 9:30 am after the patient could not get a prescription – for being out of time to receive a specific medication – and became irritated.

CS Figueira professional “Jaime César Correa Lima” will also undergo a forensic examination at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of the metropolis.

A notice about the interruption in services was posted at the entrance to the health facility. The consultations that were scheduled for this Tuesday will be rescheduled for the soonest possible date, informed the municipal administration. Activities will resume this Wednesday (13).

The nearest Health Center is Vile Ipê, for those who want to seek care or receive vaccines. The case of aggression was registered in the 5th Police District of Campinas.

“The Municipal Health Department regrets what happened and reinforces that violence is never the answer, with dialogue being the best way to resolve conflicts. the pandemic and in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 and the flu”, said the city hall, in a note.