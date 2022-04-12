NVIDIA GeForce GTX40 may have AD102 GPU and 21 Gbps memory speed

New rumors point to a significant increase in CUDA cores

NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture GPUs will hit the market later this year, powering the new generation GeForce RTX cards. These boards are expected to feature some very high-end specs, as detailed by Kopite7kimi in his latest round of leaks.

There may be a new rumor surrounding the naming convention used by new generation GeForce graphics cards, with some now pointing to a name change to the GeForce RTX 50 series instead of the GeForce RTX 40 series as expected. Well, the name doesn’t matter, what matters is performance and price.

Significant increase in CUDA cores

We know from leaked NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU configurations that show the GA102 main chip will have a total of 144 SMs, a 71% increase over the existing GA102 GPU, and will house a whopping 18,432 CUDA cores count.



The chip used by the main GeForce graphics card will equip the AD102-300 GPU and we cannot say for sure if this will be the complete SKU, as the RTX 3090 Ti with the GA102-350 equips the complete configuration while the GA102 -300 presented on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 is a reduced SKU (in its capabilities).

According to Kopite7kimi, the main GeForce graphics card will be based on the PG137/139-SKU30 PCB. These are reference and Founders Edition designs. The reference design is provided to AIBs as a reference for their custom models, while the FE design is unique to the Founders Edition reference model.

Rumor has it that the graphics card maintains a memory capacity of 24GB, offering a memory speed of 21Gbps on a 384-bit bus interface. This is the same memory design as the flagship Ampere cards, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and should have the same amount of bandwidth at 1004 Gb/s.



As for the power input, the card would feature a single PCIe Gen 5 connector with a TGP rating of up to 600W. You’ll need a 4 x 8-pin adapter to use 1 x 16-pin if you’re using an older power supply, or a single Gen 5 to Gen 5 connector if you have a compatible power supply.

The rumors will be confirmed (or not) in the official presentation made by Nvidia, keep an eye on Adrenaline so you don’t miss any ads.

Source: Wccftech