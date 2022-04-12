Oddworld: Soulstorm Developer Says PS Plus Offer Wasn’t Worth It

Facebook

Lorne Lanning of Oddworld Inhabitants explained how the Oddworld: Soulstorm being offered on the PS Plus plan was “devastating”.

With development costs soaring, Oddworld Inhabants was looking for extra financial help. Sony offered the studio a deal to put Oddworld: Soulstorm on PS Plus as a free PS5 game for one month in exchange for an undisclosed fixed amount of money. At that point, the game was supposed to release in January 2021, when supply issues would mean there weren’t many PS5 consoles in gamers’ hands.

Lanning told the Xbox Expansion Pass channel that he estimated it would sell a maximum of 100,000 units at launch, although 50,000 was a more likely number. The money they would get from the PS Plus plan deal was more than what they would make from those sales.

Problems began shortly after the agreement was signed. The Covid-19 pandemic forced the studio to work from home and this delayed the game to a new release date of April 2021. This also gave the PS5 consoles an extra three months to enter the market, so more players owned them than than previously estimated.

The result was that Oddworld: Soulstorm it became the most downloaded game on the PS5 with almost 4 million copies (practically all of it for free on PS Plus), something that was “devastating” for the studio. Lanning didn’t detail how this affected the game’s future sales on other platforms like Xbox One and Xbox Series, however.