Passengers beg to get off plane after onslaught of bad weather, watch the moment

The flight path in question – Image: RadarBox





A video published this week, featured below in this article, shows a situation that developed aboard a commercial flight after weather conditions caused two landings (draughts) at the destination airport.

The case happened last Thursday, April 7, when an Airbus A321 of the American company JetBlue was on flight JBU-1852 from Cancún, Mexico, to New York, in the United States.

When approaching the American city for the landing, scheduled at JFK airport, the pilots encountered adverse weather conditions that led to the need for a go-around in two consecutive approaches.

In view of this, they opted for the detour to Newark airport, not far from New York, but in better conditions for landing. Upon reaching the alternate destination, the onboard trouble began.

The aircraft swerving towards Newark – Image: RadarBox





The company chose to keep passengers on board on the ground, while waiting for the weather to improve at JFK, as in Newark there was no staff available to handle disembarkation and assistance to travelers on an international flight like this.

In the video, a passenger is seen pleading: “My kids are panicking. We have to get off this plane. It’s dangerous! We have already tried to land four times…we are afraid to fly, we want to come down! I don’t want to go to jail, but that’s not right.”

Other passengers are seen supporting the man’s opinion, though only he continues to ask more pointedly: “I don’t care about JFK – it’s our lives! People are sick back there, people are passing out, people are vomiting! A little respect for human beings!”

Despite the situation seen in the video above, no one was disembarked, and after an hour on the ground, the aircraft took off for the fast flight to the intended destination, where it landed without further go-arounds.

In a statement, the airline said: “Without proper customs processing available for the flight in Newark, the aircraft remained on the ground for 60 minutes and, as the weather improved, departed again for JFK, where it landed safely. We apologize for the inconvenience this weather-related deviation created.”

According to The New York Post, JetBlue even offered a $50 compensation for each passenger.



