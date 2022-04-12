Plane with 109 on board deviates from the runway and passes low over houses in serious incident

The aircraft is out of alignment with the runway – Image: FlightRadar24





An occurrence last Friday, April 8, with an Airbus A320 was classified as a Serious Incident and an investigation was initiated after the plane deviated from the alignment of the runway and took a while to gain speed and height, passing low over houses near the airport.

The aircraft involved in the incident, as reported by The Aviation Herald, was the A320 registered under the registration CS-TNV, of the company TAP Air Portugal, when it was about to end flight TP-754 from Lisbon, in Portugal, to Copenhagen, in Denmark, with 102 passengers and 7 crew.

The pilots approached the jet from runway 30 to the destination at around 12:05 local time (10:05Z), when, according to ADS-B data issued by the aircraft and captured by online tracking platforms, it deviated to the left. already over the track, about half its length.

The ground speed dropped from about 133 knots (246 km/h) to about 120 knots (222 km/h), and the pilots started a go-around, but the aircraft did not immediately climb or gain speed.





Crossing an area still on the perimeter of the airport and then the houses of the Maglebylille community next door, the aircraft began to climb slowly and passed over the first houses at about 300 feet (91 meters) high. Ground speed was further reduced to around 101 knots (187 km/h). It is worth mentioning that the data are approximate, and only the records of the recorders of the aircraft itself will provide the exact values ​​​​attained.

After the aircraft climbed to about 900 feet (274 meters) in height, the speed began to increase again. The pilots positioned the Airbus A320 for another approach, this time at threshold 22L, where the landing was completed uneventfully about 20 minutes after the go-around.

The aircraft returning on the second approach – Image: RadarBox

Aerodrome meteorological reports (METARs) at times close to the incident indicate that there is wind up to 21 knots (38.9 km/h) misaligned up to 50º to the left of the 300º heading of the runway, horizontal visibility of 8,000 meters, cloudiness at 1,200 feet (365 meters) and light rain.

METAR

EKCH 081050Z 25021KT 9999 SCT020CB FEW090 02/05 Q0986 NOSIG=

EKCH 081020Z 25021KT 8000 -RA BKN012 FEW020CB 01/04 Q0985 BECMG 9999 SCT020=

EKCH 080950Z 26016KT 8000 -RA BKN012 FEW020CB 02/01 Q0986 BECMG 9999 SCT020=





The aircraft remained on the ground in Copenhagen until the publication of this article, almost 3 full days since the landing.

Witnesses on the ground reported that the aircraft had even hit its left wing on the runway, and perhaps also its left engine, in addition to almost colliding with an airport instrument antenna. Sources at the airport also reportedly reported that the left engine’s reverser had been damaged.

The Danish Accident Investigation Board (Havarikommissionen), however, hints in its first statement that the preliminary results of the investigation suggest that there would have been no abnormal contact with the ground and the aircraft would remain intact.

AEROIN will provide updates as new information becomes available regarding this incident.