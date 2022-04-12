Plane with 109 on board touches wing on runway, goes around and passes close to buildings – Prisma

A TAP Air Portugal plane experienced a serious incident last Friday (8), during an attempt to land in Copenhagen, Denmark, when the tip of one of the wings hit the ground and the pilot had to go around. To make matters worse, the aircraft took a while to gain altitude and passed within a few meters of houses in a residential neighborhood near the airport.

One hundred and two passengers and seven crew were on board the Airbus A320-200 of TAP Air Portugal, registration CS-TNV, an aircraft with 12 years of use. The flight was the TP-754, which left Lisbon at 7:52 am.

At around 12:05 pm local time (10:05Z), the Airbus was approaching for landing on runway 30 in Copenhagen when the aircraft misaligned from the center of the runway to the left side. According to ADS-B data issued by the aircraft itself and by the AirNav RadarBox tracking platform, the ground speed dropped from about 133 knots to 120 knots (from 246 km/h to 222 km/h).

With the loss of the center of the runway, the pilots started a go-around, but the aircraft did not immediately gain speed and altitude, which made the passage through the residential buildings near the airport – in the community of Maglebylille – less than ideal.

After a few moments, the TAP plane finally leveled off at 3,000 feet and then accelerated to normal speeds. The aircraft subsequently positioned itself for another approach to runway 22L (left) and landed without further incident, about 20 minutes after the turn.

The impact of the A320’s left wing with the ground was reported by witnesses on the ground, as reported by the Aviation Herald. Reports also state that the plane would have scraped the number 1 engine, located on the left side, and almost collided with an antenna after the go-around.

According to sources at the airport, the left engine’s reverser was damaged.





This Monday (11), the Havarikommissionen of Denmark (Danish Accident Investigation Board) reported having classified the occurrence as a serious incident and opened an investigation. Preliminary results, however, contradict the witnesses and suggest that there was no abnormal contact with the ground, such as wing or engine strike, and that the aircraft remained intact. The HCL later clarified that there are no visual indications or markings to confirm that the wing or engine made contact with the ground.

TAP reported that the flight aborted the landing due to technical reasons when it was already on the runway and guarantees that it will fully cooperate with the investigation. The airline has no reports of damage to the aircraft. Flight path and performance are being analyzed in the safety investigation.

Interestingly, the aircraft remains to this day in Copenhagen.



