player completes the game in less than 9 minutes

There seems to be some friendly competition going on in the community of speedrunners by Elden Ring. Since the game’s release, good marks of completion have been recorded, starting with a playthrough that ended in less than 37 minutes. Now, players are getting shorter and shorter times, with the current record being less than nine minutes.

“Distortion2” managed to reduce its own previous record (from 18 minutes and 57 seconds) to 8 minutes and 56 seconds. For this, he used the “Zip Glitch”, which allows players to teleport to different parts of the map. Of course, he also used other stunts to skip some parts of the adventure.

the plays of speedrunner are based on “Any%”, a method that consists of finishing Elden Ring without worrying about anything other than completing the game quickly — basically, you don’t need to “100%” the game.

The last record was recorded by youtuber “Mitchriz”, who completed his game in just 12 minutes and 33 seconds. Apparently, the speedrunners will continue in the saga to finish the game in the shortest possible time. Have they already reached the limit or is it still possible to go deeper?

The title is now available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

