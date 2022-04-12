Player finishes Elden Ring in less than 9 minutes and predicts new records

The speedrunner community continues to test how fast it is possible to finish the game

While many players can’t even get past the Elden Ring in less than 10 minutes, the game’s speedrun community proves this is plenty of time to finish the game. Using a series of shortcuts, the Distortion2 player managed to get to the credits screen in 8 minutes and 56 secondstime that tends to continue decreasing in the coming days.

Dirtortion2 is an old acquaintance of the title’s speedrun community, being the first player in the world capable of finishing it in less than 30 minutes. Before your deed, the Elden Ring world record belonged to Mitchrizwho had ended his Midland adventure in 12 and a half minutes.

To get to that time, speedrunners had to use a bug in the way known as the “zip strategy”. To do this, they raise the characters’ guard and before forward for a certain amount of frames — done correctly, the act launches the character is launched forward and can scroll through long stretches of the map in moments.

Method lets you skip Elden Ring bosses

With the method used, much of the Elden Ring universe is traversed quickly.and, making it possible to get to the end credits by avoiding most of your bosses. In the case of Distortion2, he used the zip strategy to kill Malikethsomething Mitchriz hadn’t done before — which allowed him to cut considerable time off his speedrun.

Like other previous records in the game, this one shouldn’t stay active for a long time, as admitted by Distortion2 itself. Released less than two months ago, From Software’s game still promises to reveal many secrets that can be explored by the community dedicated to finishing it in the shortest possible time.



Records should continue to rise even if the developer manages to eliminate some of the bugs used by the speedrun community so far. The next objective of Distortion2 is to finish the seven-minute gamesomething he considers possible if he can improve the way he uses the zip method and other shortcuts present in the adventure.

Source: PC Gamer