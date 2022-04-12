Poland Delivers Russian ‘Spy Nest’ to Ukraine; Soviet-era building in Warsaw is the subject of legal dispute | World

The mayor of Warsaw, the Polish capital, on Monday took control of a former Russian diplomatic building, dubbed the “spy nest”, and handed it over for Ukraine’s use.
“I’m happy to be able to show Warsaw’s help to our Ukrainian friends in such a symbolic way,” Rafal Trzaskowski told a news conference.
The “spy nest” is a building that was built in the 1970s in the southern part of the Polish capital and is the subject of a legal dispute between Poland and Russia.
With 10 floors and dozens of apartments, it served as a diplomatic center for the Soviets before being used by the Russian embassy.
A building known as the ‘Spies’ Nest’ once belonged to Russia and is located in the Polish capital (Photo: JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP)
The mayor of Warsaw visited the center on Monday accompanied by the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland. A Russian diplomat also present protested against this measure.
“We have recovered the so-called ‘spy nest’ and we want to give it to our Ukrainian guests,” explained Trzaskowski, using the facility’s nickname.
Andrii Deshchytsia, the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland, said the center “will serve Ukraine and Ukrainians very soon.”
“It could be a school, day care, or apartments,” Deshchytsia said. “We want to do it legally, not like the Russians. We don’t want to occupy anything before your transfer is legalized.”
In a state of disrepair and nearly out of use since the 1990s, this building is at the center of a legal dispute over its ownership between Russia and Poland.
The building was constructed following agreements signed in 1974 between Poland and the Soviet Union that allowed Moscow to obtain new properties in Warsaw.
Under this agreement, the Kremlin was supposed to hand over similar properties in Moscow, something that never happened.
In 2008, Warsaw rescinded this pact and demanded the return of the building.
A measure endorsed by a Polish court in 2016, which also sought compensation from Poland for illegal occupation in the amount of 7.8 million zlotys.
But Russia has so far refused to comply with the court ruling.