Professor becomes clown after Parkinson’s diagnosis: ‘In humor, tremors are accepted’ | Paraíba

Dirceu Krainski Pinto, 58, began to feel the first symptoms of Parkinson’s at the age of 42, when he was working as a teacher. Contrary to the sadness that comes right after the diagnosis, Dirceu accepted reality and managed to reinvent it through art. He became a clown and began to occupy a space where Parkinson’s symptoms are not only accepted, but make his characters even more real.

“I created some clown characters in which Parkinson’s movements are natural for them”, explains Dirceu.

Nurse and former retired teacher, he decided to seek help after being asked in the classroom by one of his students: “professor, do you have a mechanical arm?”. Uneasy with the question, Dirceu decided to consult a doctor and there he received the diagnosis: “my ground shook, we receive the diagnosis as if it were a death sentence”.

After the initial scare, he began to read about the disease. “I went looking for knowledge until I managed to find a way to face it and live peacefully and happily, despite Parkinson’s”, he recalls.

Determined to get out of sadness and to re-signify his diagnosis, Dirceu sought support at the theater school. “I needed to get out of that crisis of sadness and depression. I went to look for, on medical recommendation, a drama school. I started to really like it and today I work as a clown in João Pessoa’s nursing homes, in addition to giving presentations”, he says.

2 of 5 Dirceu gives presentations in the elderly homes of João Pessoa. — Photo: Personal archive Dirceu gives presentations in the elderly homes of João Pessoa. — Photo: Personal archive

The clown says that living with Parkinson’s is not easy, but it’s not impossible. “You can re-signify your life, creating a new meaning for it”. Despite experiencing uncomfortable moments, he says that “Parkinson came to change my life and it changed for the better”.

“I said: I’m going to create a new meaning, I’m not going to cry! That’s when I found myself a clown. So I take advantage of the Parkinson’s symptoms, such as incoordination, the movement of tremors and the slowness, to make the presentations. mood what Parkinson’s brought me to change”, he explained.

“I created characters based on the movements of the Parkinson’s situation”, says the actor. “This has given me a very good quality of life, because in addition to doing physical activities, I amuse people. I think everyone can reframe their life,” he says.

3 out of 5 The actor is coordinator of the theater group “Praiços”. — Photo: Personal archive The actor is coordinator of the theater group “Praiços”. — Photo: Personal archive

In art, anything is possible. Dirceu coordinates the theater group “Praiaços”, whose motto is “joy as an instrument for transforming and improving the quality of life of the elderly and those with parkinsonism”. The group makes presentations in João Pessoa’s nursing homes, and other independent presentations.

In addition to motor symptoms, Parkinson’s disease also has non-motor symptoms such as anxiety and depression. In addition, people with Parkinson’s face numerous prejudices on a daily basis that can exacerbate this scenario.

Although he is so active in the cultural life of the city, Dirceu is not exempt from the prejudices destined for the parkinsonian.

“The problem is that people have a lot of prejudice, this week I went to the mall and ordered a meal. While waiting, I started to have some tremors and a guy started chasing me. I think he thought I was drugged, that bothered me. When I arrived at the food court, he said to the girl: ‘be careful with him’, and I heard that. I reported it to the mall, they kept apologizing. But it is very unpleasant, there are several situations that are due to pure ignorance of the disease”.

4 of 5 His theater group “Praiaços” is aimed at improving the quality of life of the elderly and people with parkinsonism — Photo: Personal archive His theater group “Praiaços” is aimed at improving the quality of life of the elderly and people with parkinsonism — Photo: Personal archive

His work as an artist is motivated by the desire to inform the public about parkinsonism. Both for those who live with him and for those who live with the sick. “My proposal is to develop this work to publicize the importance of helping the parkinsonian, because Parkinson’s takes work. It is an expensive disease to treat. You have to count on the support of others and also have the humility to accept, not the unpleasant situation of pain, but the situation that needs to be dealt with”.

Dirceu says that, in public, it is common for people with Parkinson’s to be accused of being drugged or drunk. “So this World Parkinson’s Awareness Day is extremely important. Unfortunately, there are many people who are indoors out of shame and it’s very sad. We have to do physiotherapy and exercises, but people don’t go out for fear of being misunderstood and poorly attended to wherever they go.”

“I consider myself happy and with enough optimism to live,” says the actor. He cycles, drives under safe conditions, and also does pilates and yoga, in addition to the drama courses he teaches. “So I think my life has gained a new meaning, there are boring moments, but there are worse things in life. We can live very happily without complaining, and help people to have information about it. It is very useful for you to be supportive of people”.

“When you do the thing with love, everything is beautiful, so let’s take this moment to reflect our attitude or our non-position on how to act in the face of Parkinson’s”, says Dirceu the clown, a person with Parkinson’s.

5 of 5 As a treatment for the disease Dirceu performs various types of physical activities, such as cycling, pilates and yoga. — Photo: Personal archive As a treatment for the disease Dirceu performs various types of physical activities, such as cycling, pilates and yoga. — Photo: Personal archive

He explains that to be a clown, it is not enough to be funny. “It is necessary to be full in life. Transforming pain into joy, the clown continues to spread smiles, redefine lives and awaken reasons and the happiness to live life as I can and as I want. To leave life a little better than I found it.”

Parkinson’s Disease Awareness

Parkinson’s is a degenerative disease. It affects an area of ​​the brain that is responsible for motor skills. So far, it has treatment, but no cure. Maintaining a routine of physical exercise is essential for those who have the disease, as well as continuing to lead a healthy social life.

This Monday (11), is World Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Day. Established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1998, the date aims to inform about the disease and the possibilities of treatment so that the patient and his family have a better quality of life.

The neurologist specializing in Parkinson’s disease, Alex Tiburtino Meira, says that it is possible to have quality of life with Parkinson’s. “We have to understand that it is a life that, on occasion, has the disease. A chronic disease that we can deal with, that we can rehabilitate”.

* Under supervision of Krys Carneiro