Putin opponent arrested in Russia

One of the main opponents of the Kremlin who still lives in Russia, Vladimir Kara-Murza, was arrested on Monday (11) near his residence, according to his lawyer, Vadim Projorov.

The reasons for the detention have not been disclosed so far and the authorities have not made any statement, but Kara-Murza has recently criticized Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine on several occasions.

Russia has strengthened its legislative arsenal to face criticism of the military operation. Publishing information about the army deemed false by the government can be punished with up to 15 years in prison.

In addition, the arrests of protesters and the closure of NGOs, independent media and the blocking of social networks have multiplied.

Kara-Murza, 40, is a former journalist close to opposition Boris Nemtsov, murdered outside the Kremlin in 2015, and Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an oligarch who has become a critic of Vladimir Putin.

The opponent claims to have been poisoned on two occasions for his political activities, in 2015 and 2017.

Despite everything, he continues to live in Russia, while many opposition figures have gone into exile, especially after last year’s poisoning of Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin’s black beast.