Putin says war was inevitable

Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that confrontation with Ukraine was inevitable, a matter of time, according to Russian news agencies. “The right step, there was no other choice.”

Today, the war has reached its 48th day with new attacks in eastern Ukraine, Russia’s current focus, but with Ukraine’s attention turned further south, in the port city of Mariupol. On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said at least 50 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed in “an unsuccessful attempt to escape” from Mariupol.

Besieged practically since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the port city, in southern Ukraine, is one of the main concerns of the Ukrainian government at the moment, which is considering the possibility of a chemical attack in the region. The possibility is also being evaluated by Ukraine’s allies, such as the United Kingdom and the United States.

According to the Russian ministry, yesterday (11), “a group of Ukrainian soldiers with up to 100 people in armored vehicles” tried to leave the city towards the north.

“By air and artillery attacks, this attempt to break through was frustrated. Three Ukrainian tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, seven vehicles and up to 50 people were destroyed,” Russian Defense said in a statement today. “Another 42 Ukrainian servicemen voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered.” The information could not be confirmed with independent sources.

In its report on Tuesday (12), Ukraine’s Defense Ministry did not confirm the deaths of the military. The mention of the port city, considered a strategic point in the war, was about being likely that, “in the future, the enemy will try to take control of the city of Mariupol”. Yesterday, the Ukrainian military already indicated that they feared the fall of Mariupol, complaining of a lack of “ammunition, no food, no water, doing the possible and the impossible”.

You russians surround Mariupol for weeks and the capture of the city would allow it to consolidate its territorial conquests in the coastal strip along the Sea of ​​Azov, thus connecting the areas of the Donbassseparatists, with the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (side by side, center) during a meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome in eastern Russia Image: Publicity/Presidency of Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin received, on Tuesday, Alexander Lukashenko, leader of Belarus, an ally of Russia, on an agenda in eastern Russia to commemorate the Day of Cosmonautics.

Putin commented that the special operation, as he calls the war he is waging on Ukrainian territory, is aimed at helping people in Ukraine’s breakaway areas. The Russian president alleged that the Ukrainian government had refused “to comply with the Minsk agreements aimed at a peaceful solution to the problems of the Donbass“. The agreements sought to pacify eastern Ukraine, in the breakaway areas.

The Russian president also said that “the goals are absolutely understandable, they are noble”, saying that the main objective is to “help” the people of the separatist areas, according to a report by Russian news agency Tass. On sanctions against Russia, Putin said it was impossible to isolate “such a large country”.

Lukashenko, for his part, said Putin could count on Belarus “in any situation, no matter what.” The Belarusian’s meeting with Putin lasted about three hours.

According to UK Ministry of Defense intelligence, “Russian forces continue to withdraw from Belarus to redeploy in support of operations in eastern Ukraine.” The British estimate that fighting in eastern Ukraine will intensify in the next two or three weeks.

Graves of civilians killed during the Ukraine-Russia conflict are seen next to apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. Image: Apr 10, 2022 – Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Chemical weapons

The UK is also trying to verify information that Russia used chemical weapons in the port city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush said Russia used an “unknown substance” in Mariupol and that the population had respiratory problems. “Most likely, chemical weapons,” she tweeted her. In a message sent by the Telegram app, a Mariupol mayor’s assistant clarified that the chemical attack “is not confirmed at the moment”. “We are awaiting official information from the army,” wrote Petro Andryushchenko.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said “there is a theory that it could be phosphorus munitions”.

Earlier, Azov Battalion, a Ukrainian force, reported on Telegram that a Russian drone had dropped a “poisonous substance” on Ukrainian troops and civilians in Mariupol. The group said the people had respiratory and neurological problems.

The US Pentagon indicated that it was aware of this information, but could not confirm this type of attack in the besieged city on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov. A senior official of the pro-Russian separatists in the Donetsk region, Eduard Basurin, said his forces could “employ chemical troops who will find a way to make the moles escape their burrows”, he told Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Because of the statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it indicates that Russian forces “are preparing a new stage of terror against Ukraine and our defenders”. “We are considering this as seriously as possible,” Zelensky said in a video message yesterday.

attacks in the east

Ukraine’s emergency service reported attacks in the Lugansk regions — in the cities of Novodruzhesk and Rubizhne — and Dnipropetrovsk — in the city of Pavlograd.

According to the report, residential buildings were hit in these eastern Ukrainian regions. So far, there are no reports of injuries.

In Lysychansk, in the Lugansk region, however, one person was killed and three others were injured after a shelling in a residential area, according to the region’s governor, Serhii Gaidai.

The Dnipropretovsk government also pointed to a bombing of a mill in the town of Synelnykove. There were no injuries.

In the Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s second-largest city, Governor Oleg Sinegubov reported that a 16-story building was hit in an attack. According to him, there were eight deaths.

In western Ukraine, the city of Kmenytsky had an infrastructure facility attacked by missiles, according to the region’s military administration. There were no casualties.

bodies in Kiev

The bodies of six people shot dead were found in a basement in the eastern suburb of Kiev, Ukraine’s Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday. An investigation was opened into the case.

(With Reuters, AFP, Ansa and DW)