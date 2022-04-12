Redmi Note 11 x Galaxy A23: which intermediary does more for less? – 04/12/2022

Since arriving in Brazil, Xiaomi has been known for selling an attractive combo on its devices: intermediate smartphones with advanced configurations and more affordable prices. The latest example of this set is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, released last week.

However, the competition is not far behind. Companies like Samsung continue to launch varied models to compete here. That’s why we chose the Galaxy A23, which arrived in Brazil at the end of March, to be part of today’s duel.

Below we compare the technical sheets of the two to help you make the best choice possible. Current prices do not reach R$ 2,000. Check out.

Samsung Galaxy A23:

Height: 164.5mm

Width: 76.9 mm

Thickness: 8.4mm

Weight: 195 g

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11:

Height: 159.9 mm

Width: 73.9mm

Thickness: 8.1 mm

Weight: 179 g

Let’s start with the similarities: both Galaxy A23 and Redmi Note 11 have structures and backs made of plastic, something common in devices in the segment. There are color options for both:

blue, black and white: A 23.

grey, blue and light blue: Redmi Note 11 –only with a gradient-like paint job.

Visually they are similar, with rounded corners and a slight bezel enveloping the screen. At the rear, Xiaomi’s camera niche stands out more in relation to its surroundings, but it has a more “technological” air than that seen on the Samsung.

The Xiaomi is slightly thinner and smaller than the Samsung, but the difference is minimal to the point that the user only notices it in situations such as when putting it in the pocket of tighter pants.

VERDICT: victory of Redmi Note 11 for being thinner, lighter and having a bolder look.

Samsung Galaxy A23

6.6 inch (16.7 cm) PLS LCD

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels

Refresh rate: 90Hz

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

6.43 inch (16.3 cm) Amoled

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Refresh rate: 90Hz

Here, it’s not even worth talking about the screen size: the difference in inches is minimal between the devices.

The most distinctive point is in the type of panel used. Xiaomi uses Amoled, a solution usually seen in more expensive cell phones and which has the advantage over the PLS LCD in terms of brightness, contrast and energy savings.

Samsung’s screen colors tend to be slightly better, as well as white levels. Still, it ends up being more pleasant to see images on the screen of a device with Redmi Note 11 technology, which becomes an attraction for those who enjoy watching videos and playing games on their cell phones.

VERDICT: victory of Redmi Note 11.

Samsung Galaxy A23

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Both devices have a large capacity battery with 5,000 mAh. In general, this means more than a day without the need for recharging.

The duo brings a charger in the box, but while the Samsung offers an intermediate power model, the Xiaomi scores points by bringing a 33 W adapter that, according to the brand, completely fills the battery in an hour.

VERDICT: victory of Redmi Note 11 for bringing a more powerful charger from the factory.

Samsung Galaxy A23

Rear: 50MP wide-angle, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor

Front: 8 MP wide-angle

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Rear: 50 MP wide-angle, 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor

Front: 13 MP wide-angle

The two devices bring very similar numbers when we talk about megapixels, with a slight advantage for Xiaomi in the ultra-angle lens sensor. In theory, wider-angle shots tend to have the upper hand on the Redmi Note 11, but in numbers this shouldn’t be anything blatant.

In terms of configurations, both devices use the same combination of lenses at the back, with three functional cameras and a dedicated depth sensor (to take those photos with a blurred background). And considering that, the emphasis is on medium and short distance images, given the absence of a telephoto lens.

VERDICT: a tie.

Xiaomi’s front camera has more megapixels, but Samsung’s has a larger aperture. If the idea is to take pictures in low-light environments, in theory the Galaxy A23 should do better.

However, considering more conventional circumstances of photos in places with balanced lighting (artificial or natural), the Xiaomi sensor tends to make more difference.

VERDICT: victory of Redmi Note 11.

Samsung Galaxy A23

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (2.4GHz, octa-core)

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (2.4GHz, octa-core)

RAM memory: 4GB or 6GB

Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

Galaxy A23 and Redmi Note 11 use exactly the same SoC (System on Chip, or system on chip, solution that encompasses processor, video card and modem). The performance difference between the two, therefore, has everything to be imperceptible.

Here, the only advantage of Xiaomi is that it offers one more option for those who are going to buy it: it is possible to pay more and take home the version with 6 GB of RAM (which helps with performance).

VERDICT: tie.

Another point in which the two smartphones are quite equivalent. They have biometric unlocking on the side.

The only difference is a Galaxy A23 system that transforms part of the storage into RAM memory, allowing better performance in heavier games and applications.

VERDICT: victory of Galaxy A23 for giving more versatility to those who like to play with their cell phones.

Samsung Galaxy A23: R$1,999 at launch; today it is possible to find it for R$ 1,799.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11: R$ 1,599.99 in its promotional price; currently, it costs from R$ 1,182.

Despite being new devices, it is possible to notice that the prices have already dropped a little. The most curious is Xiaomi, which officially costs R$ 2,599.99. But a quick internet search brings up much more affordable options. They do not exceed R$ 1,400 in retail stores.

Therefore, the Xiaomi device guarantees a comfortable victory in this comparison, as it does not owe anything to Samsung and even has more advanced features. This situation would only be reversed if its value surpassed that of A23.

FINAL RESULT: at the time of closing this text, victory of the Redmi Note 11 for the best value for money.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content.