RTX 3090Ti surprises with efficiency when limited to 300W

Testing was performed using an MSI Suprim X RTX 3090 TI

Have you ever thought about buying the most powerful video card on the market and undervolting it by running it at 300W? This is what the page Igor’s Lab did in its review of the MSI Suprim X RTX 3090 TI board.

The more than high-end model from MSI works at 450W from the factory, being one of the highest values ​​found in video cards, and there are cards that work at 550W from some NVIDIA partners.

As it is one of the cards that delivers the most performance, high power consumption ends up being the price to pay, but Igor Wallossek decided to put a limit during the analysis and tested the performance of the MSI Suprim X RTX 3090 Ti at 300W.

To limit the power to 300W, the MSI Afterburner application was used, available for free on the company’s official website and which is compatible with any video card. Igor also adjusted the clock speed making it similar to that found in the RTX A6000, which works at 300W and also uses the 3090 Ti’s GA102 chip.

He performed the test on 10 games, namely Borderlands 3, Control, FarCry 6, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Horizon Zero Dawn, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Watch Dogs Legion, Wolfenstein Youngblood and World War Z, with all games in 4K resolution.

The comparison was made with the following boards: RTX 3080 10GB/12GB, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090, RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT, all from MSI and factory overclocked, using the Suprim X line for NVIDIA and the Gaming X on AMD cards.

When having its performance compared to the Suprim X RTX 3080 Ti model, the RTX 3090 Ti obtained 1.4% less performance, with an average FPS of 96.3 against 97.7 achieved on the 3080 Ti, but at 3080 Ti used 409W to achieve this result against a maximum of 314W of the 3090 Ti.



In the dispute against the Radeon RX 6800 XT operating at 319W, the 3090 Ti was 16% faster, while the RTX 3080 10GB at 351W at 3090 Ti was 11% faster.

Although it doesn’t make sense in practice to use a $2,000 video card with a 300W undervolt, it’s interesting to see the card working with less power and delivering better performance. You can check the complete analysis carried out by Igor’s Lab by clicking here.

Via: Tom’s Hardware