Russia may use white phosphorus bomb in Mariupol, says UK

The UK Ministry of Defense warned today that Russia may use the white phosphorus bomb in the port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine. The device, according to British authorities, had already been used in the Donetsk region.

The white phosphorus bomb is an incendiary weapon that, according to an international convention, cannot be used against civilians, but against military targets. When used, the bomb leaves a white trail in the sky and can “cause severe burns and bone corrosion” in humans.

The prior use of phosphorus munitions by Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast raises the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting over the city intensifies. UK Ministry of Defence, in its latest bulletin

The city of Mariupol experienced intense bombing by Russian forces, especially at the end of March. Tens of thousands of residents fled the city and reported a “frozen hell, littered with dead bodies and destroyed buildings”, according to the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Mariupol is crucial for Russia as it serves as a land bridge between Russian forces in Crimea in the southwest and Russian-held territories in the north and east.

On March 23 and 24, Ukraine had already accused the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin of using the white phosphorus bomb in the cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Kreminna, Novodruzhesk, Voevodivka, as well as Irpin and Gostomel, on the outskirts of the capital Kiev.

White phosphorus bombs are not considered chemical weapons, the use of which is prohibited by the Chemical Weapons Convention, which entered into force in 1997. They are, in fact, considered incendiary weapons, whose use is codified in Protocol III of the Convention on Certain Weapons Conventions, from 1980 and which came into force in 1983. Both Russia and Ukraine are signatories.

The convention says that the white phosphorus bomb cannot be dropped on civilian populations or military targets within a civilian area.

Phosphorus can be used as a smokescreen to hide troop movements, illuminate the battlefield, or set fire to infrastructure. But it can “cause absolutely horrible damage”, such as “very serious burns” to civilians, as Olivier Lepick, from the French Foundation for Strategic Research (Fondation pour la Recherche Stratégique), explained to the LCI channel.