Russia says it destroyed S-300 missiles given to Ukraine by European country

(Reuters) – Russia said on Monday it had used cruise missiles to destroy S-300 anti-aircraft missiles that had been supplied to Ukraine by an unidentified European country.

Russia launched the Kalibr cruise missiles on Sunday at four S-300 launchers that were hidden in a hangar on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russia said 25 Ukrainian soldiers were hit in the attack.

The Russians said that “high-precision Kalibr missiles launched from the sea” destroyed the S-300 anti-aircraft missiles that had been “delivered to the Kiev regime by a European country”.

Russia did not say which European country had supplied the S-300 systems.

Slovakia, which had donated such a missile system to Ukraine, said the weapons it had provided had not been hit.

“Our S-300 was not destroyed,” Slovak government spokeswoman Lubica Janikova said.

Russian forces also shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 planes near the town of Izium and destroyed two ammunition depots, one of which was near the southern town of Mykolaiv, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Ukrainian military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Report by Reuters)