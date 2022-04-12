Russia threatens Finland and Sweden: ‘Alliance with NATO does not bring peace’

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, commented on the possible entry of the countries into the military alliance.

NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP Dmitry Peskov said that Sweden’s eventual entry into Finland in the country will not bring peace to the nations.



the spokesperson for RussiaDmitry Peskov, spoke to journalists this Monday, 11, and threatened neighboring countries that seek to enter the nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). According to the Russian government official, an eventual entry of Sweden and Finland into the military alliance coordinated by the U.S “it does not bring any peace or stability”, since “it is only a tool for confrontation”. The US State Department had confirmed that the group maintains negotiations with both countries. Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister of the Kremlin, took a position on Monday and claimed that the attacks on Ukrainian territory will not cease. “After we were convinced that the Ukrainians did not plan to reciprocate, the decision was made that during the next rounds of negotiations there would be no pause until a final agreement was reached,” he claimed.