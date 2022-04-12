Russia will go to court if country is declared on suspension of payments

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview published on Monday (11) that the government would take legal action if the West declared the country in suspension of payment of eurobond obligations.

“We will quickly go to court, because we have taken all the necessary actions for investors to receive their payments,” the Moscow executive told the local newspaper Izvestia.

According to Siluanov, Russia will present evidence of its “efforts to pay, both in foreign exchange and in rubles”.

The minister insisted that the “Russia Federation, as a trusted debtor, has done everything possible to pay the Eurobonds in the currencies in which we place the debt, mainly in dollars”.

“However, the conscious policy of Western countries is to artificially create a suspension of payments,” said Siluanov.

The minister recalled that, due to Western sanctions, in response to what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, all Russian currency accounts have been blocked and payments to Eurobond holders are not made.

In view of this, said Siluanov, foreign investors were opened accounts, into which payments in rubles were deposited.

“Will they be able to convert rubles into foreign exchange? Yes, but according to our position, this can be done as soon as Russia’s foreign exchange accounts are unfrozen,” said the minister.

Siluanov also concluded by saying that when there is an “economic and financial war” against Russia, the country is forced to react.