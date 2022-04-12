Russia will take legal action if ‘forced’ into default

Russia will take legal action if Western countries force it to default on its debt – announced its finance minister, Anton Siluanov, in an interview published on Monday (11), after the country was placed in “selective default”. ” on Saturday (9) by a rating agency.

“We will go to court, because we have taken all the necessary measures for investors to receive their payments,” the minister told the Izvestia newspaper.

“We will present our accounts to the courts, confirming our efforts to pay both in foreign currency and in rubles. It will not be an easy process. We will have to prove our position very actively, despite all the difficulties”, he added, without specifying to which legal body Russia would appeal.

On Saturday, financial ratings agency S&P Global Ratings downgraded Russia’s currency payments to “selective default” after Moscow last week paid off a dollar-denominated debt in rubles.

The rating for foreign currency payments has been reduced to “SD” (last notch before “D” for default), while the rating remains at “CC” for ruble payments.

S&P immediately indicated that it would stop rating Russia, like agencies Fitch and Moody’s.

But a default can still be formalized by a private creditor that publicly reveals that a country has failed to pay it, or by the American agency ISDA (International Swaps and Derivatives Association), which governs CDS, a kind of insurance against default.

“Russia has tried in good faith to pay external creditors, transferring the corresponding amounts in foreign currency to pay our debt. The deliberate policy of Western countries is, however, to artificially create a non-payment by all means”, denounced the minister. .

“If an economic and financial war is being waged against our country, we are obliged to react, fulfilling all our obligations”, he stressed.

Keep reading

The minister stated that Russia’s foreign debt is between 4.5 trillion and 4.7 trillion rubles (about US$56.7 billion), that is, 20% of the total public debt.

Like all states, Russia borrows money in the form of bonds, usually in dollars, and must regularly pay interest and repay the principal.

A country is considered to be in default when it fails to honor its commitments to its creditors.

In recent weeks, Russia has avoided the danger of default as the US Treasury has allowed the use of foreign currencies held by Moscow abroad to settle foreign debts.

But as of Monday, Washington no longer authorizes Russia to pay its debt with dollars held in US banks. As a result, JPMorgan bank blocked a payment from Moscow.

The Russian Ministry of Finance announced as a result that it had settled in rubles 650 million dollars due on April 4.

A default on its foreign debt cuts a country off the financial markets and complicates its return for years.

Asked by Izvestia about the issue, Silouanov said Russia “no longer needs to borrow on the markets today” and no longer “trusts” foreign borrowing as well as Western currencies.

“Everyone now sees that the global economy can become an obstacle to the country’s development. Let’s focus on our own development, on creating national industries,” he added.

bur/gk/pc/zm/tt/mr