‘Russian forces will take Kiev’, says Chechnya leader

Ramzan Kadyrov says that Russia will take the cities in the region; the Chechen leader is one of Putin’s main allies

The leader of the Republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, shared a message of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin on his Telegram channel on Monday (11.Apr.2022). Kadyrov is one of the Russian president’s main supporters.

The Chechen says that the Russian army must take Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, as well as other regions of the country. “Luhansk and Donetsk we will totally liberate 1st, and then take Kiev and all other cities”he said.

The Chechen leader said he is a “infantry soldier” of Putin, and said that there is no doubt about the Russian army’s capabilities. “I guarantee: no step back will be taken”he said.

At the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Kadyrov announced the deployment of troops from Chechnya to increase the Russian contingent in the conflict. On Monday (Apr 11) he said that 300 soldiers had left Grozny, capital of the Chechen Republic, for Donbass and Ukraine.

WHO IS THE CHECHEN LEADER

Ramzan Kadyrov is the third leader of the region, reattached to Russia in the 2000s. He went from separatist rebel to Putin allies in the region.

The Chechen leader is singled out by NGOs as the mastermind of a wide range of widespread human rights violations in Chechnya. During his tenure, Kadyrov publicly defended “clean the chechen blood” from the LGBTQIA+ community, human rights defenders, journalists and drug users.

In 2017, an investigation found illegal prisons where dozens of gay men were being held. On the occasion, Kadyrov declared that in his country “there are no gays”.