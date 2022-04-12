Russian soldier arrested after raping baby in Ukraine and filming the crime

Alexei Bychkov was arrested in Russia on Saturday after raping a baby during the war in Ukraine. The case came to light after he shared the video of the criminal act with a friend. The information is from UOL.

There is still no exact information on when and where the sexual abuse was committed.

According to information leaked by Russian social media app VKontakte, Alexei is 24 years old and is accused of sharing other child abuse videos with his friends.

The soldier was part of a military unit in the suburbs of the Russian city of Pskov, located close to the Estonian border.

The images will still be analyzed by the authorities. If true, this would be the most recent war crime committed by Russian soldiers.

other abuses

Ukrainian Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner Lydmila Denisova reported on 8 April that 120,000 children had been kidnapped by Russian soldiers. Some of them were allegedly raped and others smuggled across the Russian border.

Lydmila also said that an 11-year-old boy and a girl, 14, were raped by Russian soldiers in the town of Bucha. The girl even got pregnant.

Ukrainian official Oleksandr Vilkul said a teenager, 16, and a woman, 78, were allegedly victims of sexual abuse.

“There are news that make my blood run cold in my veins. As we rebuild a peaceful life in the liberated villages in the Kherson region, a task we are currently working on, we are faced with more and more horror stories. For example, the rape of a 16-year-old pregnant girl and a 78-year-old grandmother in one of the villages towards Ingulets,” Oleksandr said in a video posted on Facebook.

