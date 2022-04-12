Samsung Galaxy A54 appears in first concept images – All in Technology

The Galaxy A53 hasn’t even appeared in all retailers yet and tech enthusiasts are already looking forward to its successor, the Galaxy A54. Proof of this is that some concept images of Samsung’s next intermediary created by Parzez Khan (via LetsGoDigital) have just appeared online.

As the images show, the Galaxy A54 concept has extremely thin edges. The display maintains the same standard as other Samsung models such as the Galaxy A53 and predecessors. However, the fact that it has symmetrical edges makes it very close to the current Galaxy S22.

As with its predecessors, the Galaxy A54 should follow with a 6.5-inch display. It is expected to also bring a biometric reader under the display, as well as a rear camera module to house the four sensors.

It is worth remembering that the Galaxy A53 has just been announced and there is still no indication of the launch of a successor. Apparently, Samsung should only launch the Galaxy A54 early next year.

Galaxy A53 – Main features: