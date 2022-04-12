Sarkozy declares support for Macron in the French presidential race | World

Former Conservative French President Nicolas Sarkozy expressed support for Emmanuel Macron in the second round of France’s presidential election this Tuesday (12). Macron faces Marine Le Pen, from the far right, and has a slight advantage over his rival.

Sarkozy’s declared vote is intended to win over voters on the conservative right, but it could also complicate Macron’s offensive to convince French leftists, who voted heavily in the first round for Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who finished in 3rd place, almost tied. with Le Pen.

“I will vote for Emmanuel Macron because I think he has the necessary experience at a time when we face a deep international crisis, more complex than ever,” Sarkozy said in a post on social media.

Macron seeks to convince working-class voters to vote for him in the second round rather than the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. One of the main criticisms of this electorate of Macron is over the president’s proposal to raise the retirement age to 65. Le Pen, who in past elections adopted a tough and ultra-rightist speech, this time went to the center and proposes that the minimum age for retirement be 62 years old.