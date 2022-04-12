Scientists rejuvenate women’s skin in 30 years, study says

A “fountain of youth” has been discovered by scientists at the University of Cambridge in the UK. They managed, for the first time, to rejuvenate the skin cells of a 53-year-old woman in 30 years. More than good news, isn’t it?

The team said in a statement that the discovery brings benefits that go beyond aesthetics. The ability to reverse aging is crucial to preventing and treating age-related diseases such as heart and neurological problems.

The researchers believe that, with the same technique, they can reproduce the results with other tissues in the body. The result of the scientific study was published in the journal Elife Sciences, on April 8th.

“We will be able to identify the specific genes that rejuvenate without having to reprogram the cell,” says Wolf Reik, lead author of the study.

The search

For the research, the group brought together British, German and Portuguese scientists from the Babraham Institute of Epigenetics in Cambridge.

The study was based on the same technique of cell reprogramming used to create the cloned sheep Dolly in the 1990s, at the Roslin Institute, also in the United Kingdom.

This reprogramming is only possible because, in the 1990s, it was discovered that stem cells appear at the beginning of the embryo and can transform into all types of tissue in the human organism.

In 2007, after learning how to clone Dolly, scientist Shinya Yamanaka transformed normal cells into stem cells, capable of becoming any type of cell in much less time. The process took 50 days and used molecules called Yamanaka Factors.

New method loses aging

What scientists at the Babraham Institute have now done is develop a new method.

In it, the fibroblasts were only exposed to the factors for 13 days. Thus, they lost the markers of aging, but maintained the functions of skin cells, such as collagen production.

The result was cells with chemical and genetic characteristics similar to those of a 23-year-old, both in appearance and in functioning.

clinical use

Even though it is at an early stage, rejuvenation research promises to revolutionize regenerative medicine.

For now, the technique cannot be tested clinically because it increases the risk of cancer. But scientists say that as technology advances, it will be possible to use it to improve the quality of life for the elderly.

With information from New Scientist