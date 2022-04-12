See Highest Resolution Photos of the Sun Ever Taken and the ‘Colorful’ Solar Atmosphere | Science

The European Space Agency (ESA) released, at the end of March, a photo of the Sun with the best resolution ever taken to date (see a shortened version above).

The agency also released color images of the different layers of the solar atmosphere (read more below).

Compare the size of the Sun with that of the Earth: in the photo above, an image of our planet has been included for scale, at the ‘two o’clock’ position on a clock.

The image shows the Sun’s upper atmosphere, the corona, which has a temperature of about 1 million degrees Celsius.

The photo was taken by the Solar Orbiter satellite, in extreme ultraviolet light, at a distance of about 75 million kilometers from the Sun, according to ESA.

The photograph is actually a mosaic of 25 individual images.taken on March 7 by the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager high-resolution telescope.

The final photo contains more than 83 million pixels, in a grid of 9148 x 9112 pixels – making it, according to ESA itself, the highest resolution image of the Sun’s complete disk and solar corona ever obtained.

(The file at the top of the story has been compressed. To download it in original size, click on here).

‘Colorful’ solar atmosphere

Colors show different points of the Sun's atmosphere

The agency also released images of the different layers of the Sun’s atmosphere: above, the purple corresponds to hydrogen, at a temperature of 10 thousand degrees Celsius; The blue to the carbonat 32 thousand degrees Celsius, the green to the oxygenat 320 thousand degrees Celsius, and the yellow to gas neonat 630 thousand degrees Celsius.

These images were taken by different equipment on the satellite – the “SPICE”, designed to track layers in the Sun’s atmosphere from the corona to a layer known as the chromosphere, approaching the surface. The instrument does this by observing the different wavelengths of extreme ultraviolet light coming from different atoms, the ESA said.

The observations will allow physicists studying the Sun to track the eruptions that occur in the corona through the lower atmospheric layers – and also how the solar temperature is rising through the ascending atmospheric layers.