Shanghai eases lockdown in some areas despite record

The Chinese city of Shanghai began easing its lockdown in some areas today, despite recording a record of more than 25,000 new Covid-19 infections as authorities scramble to get China’s commercial hub back up and running after more. of two weeks.

Pressure has been mounting on officials in the most populous city and one of China’s wealthiest, with residents increasingly frustrated as restrictions drag on, leaving some struggling to find enough food and medicine.

Shanghai is grouping residential units into three risk categories as a step towards allowing “appropriate activities” in neighborhoods with no positive cases over a two-week period, municipal official Gu Honghui said.

“Each district will announce the specific names of the first batch (of communities) divided into the three types, and three subsequent lists will be announced at the appropriate time,” Gu told a news conference.

While it’s unclear how many of the city’s 25 million residents will have their lockdown immediately eased, the move promises some relief for many confined for more than three weeks in a battle against the biggest outbreak in China since the coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan. at the end of 2019.

A video, widely shared online, showed residents of a row of apartment blocks screaming and yelling from their windows.

“It’s good to finally get out, although there’s nowhere to go,” a resident who gave her last name as Qin told Reuters.