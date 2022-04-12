Shanghai residents question human cost of Covid-19 quarantines in China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Lu, 99, has long been a resident of Shanghai’s Donghai Elderly Care hospital, and her loved ones were sure she was receiving 24-hour care in the city’s largest such center.

That was before Covid-19 hit China’s biggest city again last month, the country’s worst outbreak since the virus emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, infecting scores of patients, doctors and healthcare workers in the 1,800-bed facility. .

Nurses posted requests for help on social media, saying they were overwhelmed. Relatives told Reuters there were several deaths.

Lu, whose relatives asked that she be identified only by her surname, had heart disease and high blood pressure. She caught Covid, and although she showed no symptoms, she was transferred to an isolation facility. Her family was informed of the transfer on March 25.

She died there seven days later. The granddaughter said that the cause of death was complications generated by her comorbidities.

Among the questions she has about Lu’s final days is why elderly patients had to be quarantined separately, away from healthcare workers more familiar with their conditions under China’s quarantine rules.

The frustrations echo those of many with China’s zero-tolerance policy on Covid-19. Everyone who tests positive must be quarantined in specialized isolation facilities, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

Shanghai has become a test case for the country’s strict politics. Quarantine at home is not an option, and until public outrage sparked a change, Shanghai was separating Covid-positive children from their parents.

From March 1 to April 9, China’s financial hub reported around 180,000 locally transmitted infections, 96% of which were asymptomatic. It reported no deaths for the period.

A Donghai employee who answered the phone on Sunday declined to answer questions, directing Reuters to another department, which declined to comment.

Asked to comment, the Shanghai government sent a local media report with a first-person account of life at one of the quarantine centers. The unnamed author said he wanted to allay fears that these locations are terrible, saying he was well fed and medicated, but recommending that people bring earplugs and eye masks.

Authorities had no further comment.

The United States has raised concerns about China’s approach to Covid-19, advising on Friday that Americans reconsider travel to the Asian country “due to the arbitrary application of local laws and restrictions related to Covid-19”. Beijing dismissed US concerns as “baseless accusations”.

When Lu was in quarantine, the family asked, “Who will take care of her? Will there be caregivers, doctors?” her granddaughter said. “My grandmother is not someone who can live independently.”

“If her caregiver had Covid and had no symptoms, why couldn’t they be together?” she said. “The chaos and tragedies happening in Shanghai this time really boils down to cruel policies.”

A relative of another patient from Donghai, Shen Peiying, 72, who gave her last name as Qiu, said he believed the quarantine policy contributed to her death on April 3.

She didn’t get Covid, he said, citing test records he saw on China’s health app. After weeks of poor communication, the team called to say that Shen had died of a chest infection.

Qiu refused to consent to Shen’s cremation, citing unanswered questions such as the care she received after her regular caregiver was quarantined.

“If everyone was in quarantine, who was there to take care of the patients?” Qiu said.

Shanghai is doubling down on quarantine policy, converting schools, newly completed apartment blocks and vast exhibition areas into fulfillment centers, the largest of which can accommodate 50,000 people. Authorities said last week they had set up more than 60 such facilities.

These measures, including sending patients to quarantine sites in neighboring provinces, were met by the public with a mixture of admiration for the speed and horror of the conditions, prompting some Shanghai residents to ask for home quarantine permission.

While Chinese state media has shown hospitals with only two or three patients per room, patients like those sent to Shanghai’s giant exhibition centers say they live side by side with thousands of strangers, without walls or showers and with overhead lights. lit all the time.

Videos on Chinese social media showed hastily converted quarantine sites, including an abandoned, dilapidated factory where several camp beds had been placed, a site made out of shipping containers and a school with a sign saying blankets and hot water were unavailable.

A viral video last week showed patients at a makeshift hospital in Nanhui struggling to receive supplies.

Among those who posted reports on social media was Shanghai resident Li Tong, who asked for help after his wife was sent to one of the centers. He said things got better when more staff arrived to organize patients, but he was shocked by what the videos showed and what his wife told him.

“I couldn’t believe that Shanghai in 2022 could be like this,” he said.

